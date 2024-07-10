Town council removes Looney Tunes Jesus artwork from prestigious prize exhibition

The image above is detail of Sydney, Australia artist Philjames's wonderful oil-on-lithograph painting "Jesus Speaks to the Daughters of Jerusalem." The Sydney Council has just removed the work from the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre where it was displayed as part of the prestigious Blake Prize exhibition, showcasing works by "local and international contemporary artists who explore spirituality and religion." Apparently there's been an onslaught of complaints about the work.

"I do like stirring a bit of a reaction with my work, but the novelty very quickly wore off on Friday," Philjames told The Guardian. "The level of vitriol and the sheer volume of it was actually frightening. I've been doing these sorts of works for around 15 years and I've had one or two people upset but nothing like this. It was vile and not at all Christian."

Philjames said he was "absolutely happy to put safety" but is concerned that "the mayor requested it to be taken down, putting politicking before freedom of expression."

What was the mayor's rationale?

"The Christian Messiah and the Muslim Messiah Jesus has no connection to the cartoon character Goofy," Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said in a statement.

Apparently he does now.

