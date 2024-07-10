Watch the trailer for "Time Bandits", Taika Waititi's TV adaptation of the Terry Gilliam classic

The original Time Bandits film was a delightful 80s fantasy romp with just enough weirdness and darkness to make it rise above the pack (and possibly intrigue young nerds like me with the eerie allure of later Terry Gilliam works).

Now, Taika Waititi and fellow Kiwi Jemaine Clement have revisited the tale, turning it into a 10-part miniseries for Apple TV+ (that also looks to be strangely…taller?). Here's the official synopsis:

Time Bandits is an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy's parents — and the world.

Time Bandits will have a two-episode premiere on July 24, 2024, followed by weekly episode releases through the end of August.