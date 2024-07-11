A man toured an open house and moved in with 4 kids two days later — without buying the home

A man in Virginia toured an "open house" on Sunday and seemed interested. In fact, he liked the home so much, he and his four children moved in just two days later. The only problem was, he hadn't purchased the house.

When the property owner noticed his empty home was suddenly occupied, he told the 31-year-old gentleman that he and his family would have to leave. And when the uninvited resident insisted on staying, the owner called the police.

As if things couldn't get any more bizarre, once police arrived, they were greeted with a silent stare. "Deputies requested the suspect to step out, but instead he would just stare out the window at them," said the Stafford County Sheriff, via the Charlotte Observer.

From The Charlotte Observer:

That forced deputies to go inside and arrest the man… The 39-year-old suspect gave deputies a false name, but they later discovered he was out on probation and had warrants for his arrest in two nearby counties, officials said. He was arrested and charged with entering a property with intent to damage, identity theft, providing a false identity to law enforcement, destruction of property and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, officials said. "Child Protective Services took possession of the children to release them to a responsible family member," officials said.

Previously: Gentleman robs company that specializes in security cameras