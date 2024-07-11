AOC files Articles of Impeachment against Thomas and Alito

"I rise today to introduce Articles of Impeachment against Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Anthony Alito, Jr."

Knowing the current House of Representatives will kill this, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has filed impeachment charges against two openly corrupt members of the Supreme Court of the United States because it is right. President Biden should be doing more than giving speeches about how concerning the actions of our current court are; he needs one vote in the Senate and for Democrats to control the House. This court stripped long-held rights to health care and self-determination from Americans. The SCOTUS is providing serious aircover for a self-declared dictator and seems to think Project 2025 is a good idea. While the legislative branch of government is hobbled and nearly useless, the Supreme Court has become the "Activist Judges" conservatives love to warn about while taking vacations and accepting gifts from billionaire benefactors.

