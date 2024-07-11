Book of rare and previously unpublished photographs of the New York Underground of the 1970s: Bowie, Warhol, Debbie Harry and many others

I only just got to Nobody Waved Goodbye, a collection of unpublished photographs from New York's countercultural underground in the 1970s, and not a moment too soon: the Kickstarter ends today. You'd better get on it now, if you fancy it, because I need this book: photos not yet seen of David Bowie, Debbie Harry, Nico, Andy Warhol, Grace Jones and many others.

Bobby Grossman's personal selection of rare and previously unpublished photographs of the New York Underground of the 1970s through the 90s. His subjects include Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie, Jeff Buckley, Nico, Gerard Malanga, Andy Warhol, David Bowie, Grace Jones, William Burroughs, Duncan Hannah, Fab 5 Freddy, Talking Heads, Devo, Cookie Mueller, Brigid Berlin, Klaus Nomi, Jim Carroll, Ronnie Cutrone, Iggy Pop, Glenn O'Brien, Ramones, Danny Fields, Jackie Curtis, Rene Ricard, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Suicide, and Stiv Bators, with a new introduction by Carlo McCormick!

Some tasters from the campaign page:

It's only $45 too, for the softcover.

Nobody Waved Goodbye [Kickstarter]