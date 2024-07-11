Comics legend Grant Morrison will cast a spell for you

Our dear friend Richard Metzger of Dangerous Minds and Disinformation fame is creating a new video series about the occult called Magick Show. Trailer below. Richard is raising funds for post-production on Kickstarter and one of the rewards is that occultist and comix legend Grant Morrison (The Invisibles, Batman, etc.) will cast a personalized spell for backers of a certain level! Grant is apparently quite pleased with what they've seen of the show, calling it the "best, least sensationalized, most informed presentation of what contemporary magic is and how it works that I've ever seen onscreen."

"It is time to call together the next generation of occultists, expose them to their lineage, and initiate them into the larger culture of practicing magicians," Grant says.

Richard's co-conspirators on the show include quite a few other longtime contributors and associates of Boing Boing including Douglas Rushkoff (executive producer) and Eric Mittleman (camera, editing). Over the epsidoes, Richard talks with the likes of Kenneth Anger, Maja D'Aoust, Gary Lachman, Bri Luna, Mitch Horowitz, Pleasant Gehman, and more than 50 other luminaries of the dark arts.

"I have met the Illuminati and it is us," Richard says.

Support the making of Magick Show!

