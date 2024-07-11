Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper discuss Trump's most recent insane ramblings

Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic team up to cover Biden's "big boy press conference" and the absolutely weird stream-of-consciousness rambling by Trump about a hot waitress.

The media is giving time to anyone who wants to show up and say Biden should quit because he had a bad debate performance while Trump continues the insane rant he has been on for the last few months, and no one seems to care. Now, George Clooney, who is a very good actor, has an opinion that is evidently elevated over that of a former Speaker of the House.

