Las Vegas dancer sued for $3M fraud by wealthy patron

Las Vegas dancer Melanie Sterling allegedly bilked a lonely divorcé out of over $3 million through a decade-long fake relationship, according to a new lawsuit.

Fred Michael Brunner claims Sterling "locked onto" him at a gentlemen's club in 2014, sensing an easy mark in the wealthy, emotionally vulnerable patron. What allegedly followed was a decade of manipulation, with Sterling crafting an elaborate fantasy romance to keep the cash flowing. He claims that Sterling made false representations to "siphon substantial assets from him," taking advantage of his wealth and emotional vulnerability.

"Sterling earmarked Plaintiff as her primary target and prey for a much more profitable enterprise," the complaint states. (Is that legalese for "sucker?")

The lawsuit alleges Sterling milked Brunner for everything from monthly five-figure "allowances" to a $720,000 Las Vegas love nest, all while she supposedly lived elsewhere with another man.

Brunner only caught on in 2024, after a solid decade of being played. Now seeking to recoup his losses, the jilted gentleman is suing Sterling for fraud, breach of contract, and civil conspiracy.

The lesson to be learned here? Be wary of relationships that begin in adult entertainment venues and the expectations that can arise from such encounters.

