NYTimes: Trump is dangerous, but Biden is old

President Biden is 81 and stutters; Donald Trump wants to be a dictator: Oh, what should we do? This decision does not seem difficult.

The New York Times ignores the distinction that old is neither dangerous nor a clear and present danger to our democracy, but hey, congratulations for finally calling on Republicans to reject Donald Trump! The adjudicated sexual abuser and convicted felon has been found a real estate fraud, in addition to the many business blunders he's been liable for over the years. This, plus his many infidelities and his utter mismanagement of a pandemic that resulted in hundreds of thousands of lost lives, doesn't stop the cult-like hero worship the Republicans hold for Trump. Acknowledging his grip on the Party and the terrible things he has planned for the country if re-elected, the NY Times still needs to point out that Biden has been around the block.

"HE IS DANGEROUS," the Times declares in all caps. "IN WORD, DEED AND ACTION." The opinion from the Times' opinion journalists comes weeks after the newspaper published multiple calls on Biden to stand down — one from Hollywood actor George Clooney — after his lackluster debate performance on June 27. On Thursday, the Times warned that Trump "loathes the laws we live by," just days before he is expected to become the Republican nominee. "A once great political party now serves the interests of one man, a man as demonstrably unsuited for the office of president as any to run in the long history of the Republic, a man whose values, temperament, ideas and language are directly opposed to so much of what has made this country great," the Times editors write. "It is a chilling choice against this national moment." RawStory

