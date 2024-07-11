President Biden holds his own — for the most part — during his D.C. press conference

President Joe Biden for the most part held his own at his Washington D.C. press conference, where concerned reporters spent much of the Q&A portion asking if he's up for the job.

Although he started off with a white-knuckled gaffe, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump," he soon rallied and even cracked a joke about convicted golfer Donald Trump, saying the ex-president is too busy "filling out his scorecard before he hits the ball" to do anything else. (See video below, posted by BrooklynDad_Defiant!)

When asked more than once if he thought Harris would be capable of taking over his job if need be, he emphatically said yes, "She's qualified to be president – that's why I picked her."

Much of his time was spent answering in nitty-gritty detail questions about NATO and foreign policy, and when one reporter asked if he would be able to deal with the likes of leaders like Vladimir Putin, he said, "I'm ready to deal with them now and three years from now. There isn't any world leader I'm not prepared to deal with."

When asked if he would take a cognitive test, he skirted the question, saying he's already taken three tests, "and they say I'm in good shape." He then repeated his earlier remarks that he takes a "cognitive test" every day by showing up for his job.

"I think it's important that if my neurologist tells me I need another exam…I promise you…I'll do it," he said. "But no one is suggesting that right now." Plus, he said, no matter what the tests say, not everyone will be satisfied.

