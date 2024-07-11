Protect your pet pics forever with 1TB lifetime cloud storage + 1TB hard drive

TL;DR: Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage and a 1TB hard drive for just $109.99 (reg. $341.63). Never worry about losing your photos or videos again!

Can you even consider yourself a smartphone user if you haven't dropped it in the toilet at least once? While gross (let's hope it was clean water!), there's always that panic about whether your camera roll will be gone forever. What if you never get your concert videos or cute pet pics back?

The only way to stop that dreaded, stomach-sinking feeling is making sure everything is backed up (pun intended) before it happens. But there's so much debate on whether cloud or physical storage is better…so we're recommending both! This bundle comes with a 1TB lifetime cloud and a 1TB hard drive for just $109.99 (reg. $341.63).

We think this price is pretty killer, since you can't even get 2TB of storage from Dropbox for a year at this price! (And you get to keep this bundle forever.)

Cloud storage: Your digital lifeline

Your 1TB of lifetime cloud storage is through FolderFort, basically, a simplified version of Dropbox that doesn't charge you any subscription fees (gotta love that!). Its browser app works on all of your devices, so you can upload and organize your precious photos and videos to the cloud and access them from anywhere.

FolderFort also allows you to share the cloud space with as many people as you want, so you can split this deal with your friends or roomies.

Hard drive: Your physical backup

While having your files in the cloud may seem secure enough, you can never go wrong with having two backup copies! Especially if you have some concert recordings that are absolutely to die for (like Taylor Swift in her early days!) that you don't want to risk losing if anything would ever happen to your cloud — it's rare but not impossible.

Your 1TB hard drive has a USB 3.0 input for fast read and write speeds, even for your hour-long concerts or hundreds of cat pics. More perks of physical storage are being able to access these files offline, and they're always safe from potential online threats.

Prevent any toilet-related, picture-losing mishaps with this bundle of 1TB lifetime cloud storage and a 1TB hard drive for $109.99 (reg. $341.63).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.