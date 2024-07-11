Rep. Raskin sounds alarm on extensive "target list" from Trump's "secretary of retribution"

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland is sounding the alarm on an extensive "Deep State target list" that Donald Trump's self-proclaimed "secretary of retribution" has compiled.
Hoping to enlist "constitutional" sheriffs to arrest anti-Trumpers — including journalists, politicians, former U.S. Capitol Police employees, and their families — MAGA's retired Army Reserve Ivan Raiklin has created a list of 350 people to target, according to Raw Story. And he envisions "live-streamed swatting raids" as part of the process.
"This is a deadly serious report," Raskin told Raw Story. "A retired U.S. military officer has drawn up a 'Deep State target list' of public officials he considers traitors, along with our family members and staff. His hit list is a vigilante death warrant for hundreds of Americans and a clear and present danger to the survival of American democracy and freedom."
Raskin has also called on Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Chuck Schumer to "denounce this dangerous plot and to repudiate threats of, and planning for, political violence from any quarter. Bipartisan opposition to vigilante violence and assassination plots is essential for American government to continue."
Raiklin's hit list follows Trump's remarks of being a "retribution" candidate who will round up Democrats — and Liz Cheney "for her crimes."
From Raw Story:
It includes numerous Democratic and Republican elected officials; FBI and intelligence officials; members of the House Select January 6 Committee; U.S. Capitol Police officers and civilian employees; witnesses in Trump's two impeachment trials and the Jan. 6 committee hearings; and journalists from publications ranging from CNN and the Washington Post to Reuters and Raw Story — all considered political enemies of Trump. …
Raw Story is not publishing the full list given the potential risk posed to people unaware that they're on it.
One individual named on the list who spoke on condition of anonymity noted that Raiklin is associated with retired Lt. General Michael Flynn.
"And Trump himself has repeated on dozens of occasions calls for revenge, retribution and retaliation," the person told Raw Story. "This is another example of that broader phenomenon of revenge against political enemies that animates the former president and his entire movement, and for that reason should concern us all."