RNC co-chair Lara Trump has serious concerns: "I gotta find 4 outfits" for the convention (video)

You think President Biden's got it bad after his debate debacle? Wait until you hear poor Lara Trump's conundrum.

In her latest podcast rant, the RNC co-chair — who just happens to be Donald Trump's daughter-in-law — spent most of her time lamenting the fact that the Republican convention is next week and she doesn't have a thing to wear.

"I'm trying right now to figure out what the heck I'm wearing to this convention next week," she fretted. "I mean, you know, I gotta be there for the whole thing — four days! I've gotta find four outfits." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

She then assured everyone that her kids' outfits were all in order [phew!], "with a suit for her son and a 'very Jackie O dress' for her daughter," according to the Daily Beast.

"Anyway, I guess I'll get there," the RNC leader said, putting on a brave face. "Let's see what I look like at the convention. Hopefully decent. Well, we'll report back on that."

Lara Trump says she is really struggling right now to figure out what outfits she is going to wear at the Republican National Convention. pic.twitter.com/V6CzFzFoc1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 11, 2024

