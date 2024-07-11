I've not found a more accurate or thorough guide to international train travel than the website The Man in Seat 61. It's the long-running passion project of one die hard train enthusiast, Mark Smith, who writes, updates, and aims to sample all the locomotion this good earth has to offer.

While bus and train aggregates will feed you typical routes and prices, they don't offer any human insight. And with today's busted search algorithms, it can be really difficult to find first hand accounts from people who've taken those journeys. The Man in Seat 61's posts, written entirely by a pair of human hands with the occasional added insight from fellow train travel enthusiasts, will tell you whether or not the train you'll be taking is comfortable, has a layover, is part of a historic route, etc.

A search query requesting information on the feasability of getting from Tashkent to Samarkand will offer convoluted, repetitive "click me!!1!" offers, that will either get you on the right bus, albeit for a heavy commission, and/or stuck at a rural county line crossing trying to decipher what the station clerk's stoic head shaking means.

The same query on Seat 61 offers robust information, timetables, the various kinds of cars and sleeping accomodation, whether the transfer is pleasant and/or quick, general prices and conversion rates, visa requirements, traveller's reports, and if needed, potential hazards and border closures.

Many people want to cut their carbon footprint or are simply fed up with the stress of flying – and a significant number of people are afraid of flying or medically restricted from doing so. However, information on alternatives to flying is often difficult to find through a travel industry obsessed with flights. […]Travelling by train from London to mainland Europe is a much more practical option than most people imagine. But finding out about it has become frustratingly difficult. I thought I could post basic 'how to' information online for train journeys from the UK to Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Russia and every other country in Europe. And how about reaching Morocco, Tunisia, Ibiza, Corsica, Crete or Malta by combining train & ferry? Seat61.com

This is my go-to site for all train travel inquiries. I really cannot recommend it enough. I hope it helps you out as much as it has me.

Previously:

• Trains on the Brain

• Taking a trip on a private train of restored vintage rail cars

• Videos of Japanese trains and train toilets