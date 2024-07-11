This curious crystal converts the real world into 8-bit

Hakusi Katei (aka Monoli), a Japan-based materials designer and engineer, created the wonderful Pixel Mirror. The multi-faceted crystal lens converts the real world into an 8-bit pixelated image. Video below. It sells for ¥ 19,800 (approx US$120).

According to Yanko Design, "The Pixel Mirror measures 16mm x 16mm x 10mm, which means it's small enough to be worn as a pendant in a necklace.

"Monoli's series of wearable and handheld prisms are all handmade, and because of the nature of polishing natural stones, they are not perfect square 'pixels.' They are handmade to suit the condition of the available stone."

Coming soon is the Pixel Window which, the artist, says (loosely translated), delivers "Minecraft's scenery without electricity."

(via Kottke)

