This TinyTV is an adorable alternative to watching videos on your phone

Do you ever miss the days of kicking back and flipping through the channels on your analog tube TV? Or maybe you're just tired of watching movies on a screen that was supposed to be a portable telephone.

Well then the TinyTV 2 could be just the thing for you! It's literally just a tiny TV, with a tiny 1-inch screen, where you can upload videos and watch them whenever you want (at least, if you squint hard enough). It even comes with an adorably Tiny Remote Control!

From the official site:

TheTinyTV® 2 is the cutest way to watch your favorite videos and full-length movies. It is fully assembled, comes preloaded with videos, and works right out of the box. Adjust the volume and surf between channels by turning the knobs on the TinyTV 2 or by using the included Tiny Remote control. The TinyTV® 2 comes in a beautiful plastic case,has a rechargeable battery, 2 rotary knobs for channel and volume control, an ON/OFF switch. The TinyTV® 2 is available in both a classic brown TV color and clear plastic.

Is it ridiculous? Yes. Is it weirdly delightful? Also yes.