Video of Trump celebrating Project 2025, which he now claims to know nothing about

A video from April 2022 shows Trump announcing the Heritage Foundation's work on his platform and plans for 2025.

Project 2025 is the Christian fascist takeover plan for America. Many of Trump's allies, stooges, and largest financial donors are behind this plan, which he recently began to claim no knowledge of. Today, the Biden campaign issued a press release stating that over 140 Trump staffers and 240 known Trump associates are involved in planning Project 2025. While they aren't talking much about policies and plans, the Trump team is prepared to make many people's lives a lot more miserable.

Trump, in April '22, keynoted a Heritage dinner as it began work on Project 2025:



"This is a great group & they're going to lay the groundwork & detail plans for exactly what our movement will do … when the American people give us a colossal mandate to save America." pic.twitter.com/2ni0XESMci — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) July 11, 2024

Previously:

• A list of the terrible things Project 2025 has in store for us

• Project 2025 welcomes MAGA with banners at the Milwaukee airport before convention

• Media Matters publishes useful guide to Project 2025, the extreme right-wing agenda that 'represents a threat to democracy, civil rights, the climate, and more'

• Trump's nightmarish 'Project 2025' is summed up in a one-minute nutshell (video)

• Project 2025's goal: Trump as President for life