Biden the best Dem to take on Trump says poll

President Biden's odds slightly improved, even with all the debate and drop-out of the race brouhaha, in this month's NPR/PBS/Marist poll.

This is while the media is screaming that everything is on fire for Democrats. The NPR/PBS/Marist poll is conducted through text and other online messaging. I do not know anyone who responds to these texts with anything other than STOP except perhaps my father. The word "cellphone" comes up a lot in the description of the sample. No one in their right mind answers any of the blitzkrieg political calls, texts, or emails we are getting this campaign season. I no longer have any confidence in any polling method, or care to hear any pundit's opinion. The darling celebrity pollsters that have popped up over the last 15-20 years are all charlatans. I am pretty sure that both pundits and pollsters want a horse race.

The race for the presidency remains statistically tied despite President Biden's dismal debate performance two weeks ago, a new national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds. Biden actually gained a point since last month's survey, which was taken before the debate. In this poll, he leads Trump 50% to 48% in a head-to-head matchup. But Biden slips when third-party options are introduced, with Trump holding the slightest advantage with 43% to 42%. Those numbers, though, do not represent statistically significant differences, as the margin of error in the survey is +/- 3.1 percentage points, meaning results could be 3 points higher or lower. The poll also found that, at this point, no other mainstream Democrat who has been mentioned as a replacement for the president on the ticket does better than Biden. NPR

