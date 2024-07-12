Bizarre: Angry United passenger bites flight attendant's shoulder — rips off piece of his shirt with her mouth (video)

A United Airlines flight from Miami to Newark made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday after a disgruntled passenger bit a flight attendant on his shoulder — ripping off part of his shirt in the process.

Footage of the bizarre scene shows a large white piece of fabric between the woman's lips after sinking her teeth into the crew member. (See video below, posted by FL360airo.)

The attendants remained calm as they used zip ties to handcuff the woman, who was shouting profanities at both the crew and people in their seats. Once the unruly passenger was subdued, the other travelers responded with a round of applause.

But I can't imagine there was much applause on the ground in Orlando, when an airport worker announced, "This flight is here in Orlando and the crew is not going to continue on because of what happened between here and Miami." According to The Independent, passengers had to wait 3 1/2 hours before another flight crew arrived to resume their flight.

Another day, another exciting adventure flying the friendly skies.

United Airlines Flight 762 operated by a Boeing 737-924(ER) aircraft (N68823) from Miami to Newark, New Jersey diverts to Orlando (MCO), Florida after an aggressive passenger reportedly bites a flight attendant, then threatens other passengers.



The violent passenger screamed at… pic.twitter.com/aeqLUlgK5D — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 11, 2024



Previously: Unruly passenger ordered to pay United Airlines $20,638 for acting like a jerk