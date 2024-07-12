"Cellophane Memories" by Chrystabell and David Lynch is a new album coming in August

"Cellophane Memories" by Chrystabell and David Lynch is a new album coming out on Sacred Bones Records on August 2, 2024.

Here is one of the fantastic tracks and music videos from the album: David Lynch Theater Presents: The Answers to the Questions (Official Video).

As a huge Lynch fan, I'm thrilled about this upcoming album and counting down the days till I get to hear the rest of the songs.

I love the way this video combines a still of Lynch's visual art (a super cool drawing) with live action video and Chrystabell's ethereal singing. I was in desperate need of something Lynchian today, and now I am filled with joy.

"Pre-order and Pre-Save here: https://lnk.to/CellophaneMemories. Video Credits: Directed by David Lynch Design and Animation by David Lynch Produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland Performed by Chrystabell"



See Also: POV ride of Kennywood's Jackrabbit in the 1930s