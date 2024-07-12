Democracy Docket on how Project 2025 swings wide the doors to fascism

Project 2025's plan to end our representative democracy is so sweeping that every analysis I read contains new abominations.

Here, Democracy Docket points out how Project 2025 will help increase disinformation and allow more dark money to buy elections. Project 2025 is a playbook for how to turn the US into a fascist state. They want to increase the brainwashing and give us Russian-style Presidential elections. Heritage Foundation must love the colors of the flag because there isn't anything else from those original ideals of the Founding Fathers that these guys like beyond perhaps slavery.

Within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), there's an agency that plays a crucial role in protecting federal and state elections from a host of existential threats like foreign-backed disinformation and AI threats. Over the past few election cycles, states across the country have come to depend on — and praised — the resources and guidance the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) devotes to securing elections. Under proposed changes described in Project 2025, not only would CISA immediately cease its "counter-mis/disinformation efforts," but the agency would be completely dismantled, with its core functions moved entirely from DHS to the Department of Transportation. "For election security, CISA should help states and localities assess whether they have good cyber hygiene in their hardware and software in preparation for an election—but nothing more," writes Ken Cucinelli, Trump's former deputy secretary of Homeland Security, who authored the DHS chapter. Adav Noti, the executive director of the nonpartisan voting rights advocacy organization Campaign Legal Center, told Democracy Docket the proposal is "absolutely bonkers" and would have a devastating impact on election security. "It's located at Homeland Security because the whole premise of the Department of Homeland Security is that it's supposed to be the central resource for the protection of the nation. And that the important functions shouldn't be living out in siloed agencies," he said. "CISA is DHS's bread and butter, pulling together different strands of these things." Democracy Docket

I had already seen some words focusing on revoking birthright citizenship, which I find super odd for Trump, who holds servicepeople in such low regard. How else will we earn our right to vote if not in service to the war machine?

