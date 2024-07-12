Donald Trump's daddy, Fred Trump, scolds his buffoon son from the grave: "You sound like you're a drunk" (video)

Donald Trump's father has risen from the dead again to tell his buffoon of a son what an "idiot" he is.

"Jesus Christ Donny, what the hell are you doing?" snarled Fred Trump, who, like his son, posed for mug shots — including an arrest at a KuKluxKlan parade in 1927. "You're lucky as hell that people aren't calling for you to be the one to step down."

The AI-fueled patriarch then blasts his convicted chip-off-the-ol'-block for the Stormy Daniels fiasco, Trump's incoherent sharks-and-batteries rally speech, and the many times Trump has mixed up prominent politicians' names. "Half the time you sound like you're drunk, slurring, mixing things up," he scolds, before invoking Trump's biggest fear:

"It was Alzheimer's for me," Fred admits. "It's a hard way to go. More and more, I think you've got it too. And I think you know it." (See video below, posted by The Lincoln Project.)

This follows Fred Trump's first resurrection in February, when he shamed his "garbage" son for being a joke and a fool (another Lincoln Project creation).