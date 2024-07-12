Facebook announces that it's lifting restrictions on Trump's account

Facebook banned Trump the day after he instigated a riot on on Capitol Hill on Jan 6, 2021. Fearing that he will return to office next year and not wanting any trouble, the company invited him to return Friday night and promised that remaining restrictions on the account would be lifted soon.

With the party conventions taking place shortly, including the Republican convention next week, the candidates for President of the United States will soon be formally nominated. In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis. As a result, former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties. In reaching this conclusion, we also considered that these penalties were a response to extreme and extraordinary circumstances, and have not had to be deployed. All US Presidential candidates remain subject to the same Community Standards as all Facebook and Instagram users, including those policies designed to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence.

Even in the context of corporate communications, this is shit-eating stuff. That it's authored by Nick Clegg, the former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and now a Facebook PR benefice, turns it into a masterclass in ignominity.

The Friday night news dump is where you put news you must disclose but don't want widely read.