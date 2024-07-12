Golden retriever goes from "ick!" to best buddies with sick kitten in day-to-day clip (video)

A golden retriever wasn't so sure about the family newcomer who barged into her life earlier this summer. First of all, it wasn't a human or another pup, but a kitten. And second of all, the little guy was sick with a bad upper respiratory infection. No thank you, said the dog.

But as day-to-day footage shows, over the course of 10 days the doggo went from an "Ick —get away!" mood to curiously sniffing the small creature to checking out the cat toys to becoming best buddies with the feline foster.

In fact, the family told Newsweek that the pooch-and-cat friendship became so strong, they decided to officially adopt the kitten. And fortunately, although the cat stays, his illness has disappeared. (See video below, posted by goldensdigger.)

