MAGA Rep Jim Banks refuses to disavow armed rebellion

MAGA Representative Jim Banks, who is gunning for a Senate seat in Indiana, can't seem to muster up the courage to say that he's against armed rebellion. When asked FOUR TIMES by a reporter from a Notus reporter if he opposes rebellion against the U.S. government, Banks responded with evasive and annoyed remarks.

As The New Republic reports, Banks xitted a cryptic image of the "Appeal to Heaven" flag — a favorite of Christian nationalists and January 6th insurrectionists.

When the reporter asked Banks about the post, he said, "We're in unprecedented times, and November will be the result of regular people taking our country back. And then we'll have a reset, and then we'll take back our government and our country from the elites and those who are trying to destroy it. So you can infer whatever you'd like from that post."

Weasel words to be sure, but what else can we expect from a proud member of the Mustelidae family?

When the reporter continued to press for an actual answer, Banks snapped: "I don't take you seriously enough to answer your question." Only serious folks are allowed to talk to Banks, like this fellow.

Previously:

• New book reveals why MAGA cult adores Trump: he's 'openly corrupt, a liar, racist, and sadistic'