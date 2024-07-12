New study finds evidence of fiberglass in oysters and mussels

A new research paper, Glass reinforced plastic (GRP) boats and the impact on coastal environment – Evidence of fibreglass ingestion by marine bivalves from natural populations, is the first to examine widespread contamination among bivalves from glass reinforced plastic—also known as fiberglass.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers (Corina Ciocan, Claude Annels, Megan Fitzpatrick Fay Couceiro, Ilse Steyl, and Simon Bray) from the University of Brighton, University of Portsmouth, Aqass Limited, and the University of Southampton, and was published in the July 5, 2024 issue of the peer-reviewed Journal of Hazardous Materials.

Here are some of the study's highlights:

"Potential threat of glass reinforced plastic (GRP) boats to marine environment.

GRP debris found in oysters & mussels near boatyard on south England coast.

Filter-feeding bivalves at risk due to particle accumulation.

Higher levels in winter when boat maintenance increases."

And here's the study's abstract:

Classified as marine debris, man made materials are polluting the world's oceans. Recently, glass reinforced plastic (GRP) has been shown to degrade and contaminate the coasts. In this pioneering study, fibreglass particles have been detected in the soft parts of oysters and mussels collected from natural populations, in front of an active boatyard. The presence of particulate glass, with concentrations up to 11,220 particles/kg ww in Ostrea edulis and 2740 particles/kg ww in Mytilus edulis, was confirmed by micro Raman spectroscopy. The results showed higher accumulation during the winter months, when boat maintenance activities are peaking and, through repair work, the release of glass fibres in the environment is more likely. Bivalves are considered high risk species due to their sessile nature and extensive filter feeding behaviour. The microparticle inclusion may contribute to adverse impacts on physiological processes and eventually to a decline in the overall health and subsequent death of the animal. The high costs involved in the proper GRP disposal and the lack of recycling facilities worldwide lead to boat abandonement and further contamination of the coasts. For the first time this study presents the extensive fibreglass contamination of natural bivalve populations, in a popular South England sailing harbour, designated a biological and geological site of specific scientific interest (SSRI).

Phys.org explains that the study:

…showed that GRP, which is used extensively in boat manufacturing, is breaking down and contaminating coastal waters. This material, once thought to be durable and beneficial, is now causing unexpected harm to marine life. The GRP particles have been detected in the soft tissues of oysters and mussels collected near an active boatyard in Chichester Harbor, a popular sailing destination in South England. Using micro Raman spectroscopy, researchers found up to 11,220 fiberglass particles per kilogram in oysters and 2,740 particles per kilogram in mussels. Dr. Corina Ciocan, principal lecturer in marine biology from the University of Brighton, said, "Our findings show a disturbing level of GRP contamination in marine life. This study is the first of its kind to document such extensive contamination in natural bivalve populations. It's a stark reminder of the hidden dangers in our environment."

Yuck. I guess it's probably time for me to stop eating shellfish.

Previously:

• New study suggests that microplastics are stored in the balls

• Microplastics have been found in human blood for the first time ever

• Microplastics in drinking water is likely not harmful to people, World Health Organization says