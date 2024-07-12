Person uses Arduino to engineer cat poop guard-door

When someone couldn't keep their dog out of their cat's litter box, they invented this automatic pet door.

The door was made with arduino and keeps the dog out with a lightweight door that closes when the dog steps on a sensor. The cat is able to ​​easily bypass these sensors by stepping over them, while the dog isn't able to do this.

From YouTube: "​​Free science project instructions! Parts list, circuit diagram, and code: Science Buddies"

