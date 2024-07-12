Smooth! CNN's Laura Coates turns coughing fit into perfect pep talk about Biden's health (video)

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates seamlessly turned a coughing fit into a talking point about President Joe Biden's health.

"What would you have voters do?" she began, before coughing into her arm. "Besides cough on live television."

"Hold on," she continued, taking a sip from her to-go cup before coughing some more. "Not today, Satan!" she joked, her voice getting raspier by the second as the coughs kept on coming. But rather than allow the uncontrollable outbursts to derail her train of thought, she perfectly incorporated them into her monologue about Biden as if it had been planned all along.

"Now see, if I were running for president right now and this happened to my voice, would you say that I was no longer qualified?" she asked with a froggy throat.

"If this were happening and I was [cough] a candidate [cough] for office, would I be completely inept? Would you judge me differently than every other anchor who may have sneezed on-air or cleared their throat differently? Would you look at it as a one-off or episodic in some way?"

"Would you say to yourselves, 'This, my friends, is the very reason this person can no longer be trusted,' or would you say that maybe you'll have to wait and see how her voice performs for the rest of the show?"

Coates then explained that she "didn't use that example willingly" before bringing on her guests to continue the discussion about Biden and the recent concerns over his cognitive health. If method acting can be extended to method anchoring, this is the exemplar case in point. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Laura Coates appears to lose her voice while coughing and incorporates it into her monologue pic.twitter.com/s4ZUe16LNE — Acyn (@Acyn) July 12, 2024

