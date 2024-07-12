Trump's distancing himself from Project 2025 is all part of the plan

President of the Heritage Foundation responsible for the fascist playbook Project 2025, Kevin Roberts, says Trump is only playing clueless to win votes.

Project 2025 is the guidebook by which the incoming Trump administration will ensure the government can not withstand his desire to turn it into a tool of his authoritarian regime. He must not be allowed to win because this stuff will end the United States of America as we currently like to imagine it still may be. The dream will be dead. Project 2025 will fill the media with lies, punish journalism, remove human rights, restrict voting rights, and, in general, model the country on Russia. Here is audio of a leader responsible for the plan discussing how he's just fine with Trump lying to get into office because this plan is dope!

In a bombshell new audio recording just released, the leader of Project 2025, Kevin Roberts, claims that Donald Trump is purposefully lying to the American public by asserting that he does not know who is behind Project 2025. In the audio recording, Roberts claims that Trump is "making a political tactical decision" by running away publicly from the goals of Project 2025. Kevin Roberts made similar remarks on the Will Cain show, asserting that Donald Trump is the "standard bearer" for the Heritage Foundation and that "if you're running for president and you're trying to win . . . then it makes sense you would want to pivot from that. There are no hard feelings from us at Project 2025 . . ." Meidas Touch Network

Previously:

• Media Matters publishes useful guide to Project 2025, the extreme right-wing agenda that 'represents a threat to democracy, civil rights, the climate, and more'

• Video of Trump celebrating Project 2025, which he now claims to know nothing about

• A list of the terrible things Project 2025 has in store for us

• Beware on January 20, 2025, says Bill Maher

• Trump's nightmarish 'Project 2025' is summed up in a one-minute nutshell (video)

• Project 2025 welcomes MAGA with banners at the Milwaukee airport before convention