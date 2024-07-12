Watch MAGA candidate Bernie Moreno's tough-guy act evaporate instantly

In a world where the MAGA base demands that their candidates be cheaters, liars, hypocrites, and cowards, Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno is a superstar. Standing outside Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown's office, Moreno puffed out his chest and boasted, "I can tell you this, if I'm here, I will talk to you at any point in time, even take tough questions."



But Moreno's bravado vanished when NBC News' Frank Thorp immediately asked Moreno about his stance on abortion rights, to which Mr. Tough Questions whimpered, "We're not here to talk about abortion." He's like the guy who declares he's going to run a marathon and then calls an Uber after the first block. In other words, ideal MAGA material.



Moreno had already cemented his "man of the people" creds by smuggling a $2.3 million luxury car into the U.S., something that his gape-jawed worshippers couldn't afford in ten lifetimes. As reported in Raw Story, Moreno told associates, "Nobody's here from the EPA, right? Good. The car's actually not legally allowed to be in the United States."

— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 11, 2024