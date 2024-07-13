Biden finally roasts Trump

Friday, President Biden gave a speech in Detroit in which he blasted Donald Trump in the way he needs to every day until the election is over.

That only took four years. President Biden gave one of the best speeches in his very long and distinguished career. He also pointed out something no other candidate for President has ever had to do: his opponent is a convicted felon and a sexual abuser. He made it clear that Trump is a sexual abuser and a fraud. Biden calls out the disruption of the peaceful transfer of power for the insurrection it was, and Project 2025 as the fascist's plan forward.

FULL SPEECH: President Biden delivers a game-changing speech in Detroit in what could be the most important and powerful moment of the 2024 election to date.



If there's anything you watch right now, make it this. And share it far and wide. pic.twitter.com/liKuhjbdNZ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 13, 2024

Biden also pointed out the media won't get over him mixing up some names when Trump repeatedly confused Nikki Haley for Nancy Pelosi, and they ignored it. He tackles SCOTUS for tearing this country apart, and enabling Trump. Best of all, however, President Biden reminded us why he's the real deal and not just reality TV.

We need to see this Joe Biden every day, and the country needs to hear this message over and over.

