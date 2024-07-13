World record set for heaviest weight pulled with eye sockets

There's no denying that Andrew Stanton's ability to pull a 5,319 pound car with his eye sockets is astonishing. I find it almost equally astonishing that Stanton woke up one day and decided to try and use his eye sockets to pull/lift things in the first place.

From YouTube: "The heaviest weight pulled with the eye sockets is 2,413 kg (5,319.75 lb), and was achieved by Andrew Stanton (USA), on the set of Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy, on 3 February 2023"

