Dad cat has extreme reaction to hearing his kitten's first cries

Image: Nils Jacobi / shutterstock.com Image: Nils Jacobi / shutterstock.com

This dad cat had an extreme reaction to hearing his kitten's first cries.

Upon hearing the baby cat's little meows, the dad cat begins gagging as if he just smelled a rotten piece of fish. 

I can't help but laugh. I feel this way too sometimes when I realize I have a new responsibility in life. After a while, though, dad cat adapts and allows the kitten to lay on his head. The grumpy look never leaves his face, though. 

On a side note, these are some of the cutest cats I've ever seen. They look so soft and fluffy!


