Hear a pyrotechnician answer all your fireworks questions

Patrick Cyrana has a burning passion for fireworks, and is knowledgeable about everything from fireworks history to safety to the science behind how they work.

One part of the video that surprised me was learning that statistically, the most dangerous fireworks is a sparkler. I would have assumed this is the safest firework, since they are so commonly used by kids and adults during celebrations. Cyrana explains that because sparklers can burn up to 2,000 degrees, they cause the most injuries (burns). Still, I'd personally rather risk a burn from a sparkler over being too close to a larger explosive firework.

From YouTube:

"Pyrotechnician Patrick Cyrana joins WIRED to answer your burning questions about fireworks. How are fireworks designed? How do they get their color? What is the most dangerous firework statistically? Who invented fireworks? How do you become a professional pyrotechnician. Patrick answers all of these questions and more—it's Fireworks Support."

