Kevin Costner can narrate your summer road trip when you have Autio!

Ever wondered about that sleepy street you drive past every day as you go to work? Feeling curious about the small, sleepy towns you pass by every summer as you whip to The Jersey Shore or The Outer Banks? If you've ever wanted to learn about the destinations you whiz by (both near and far!), you'll love Autio.

Autio is the ultimate road trip (and in-flight!) entertainment source, offering over 20,000 location-based audio stories for towns and destinations in the United States and worldwide. During Deal Days (our version of Amazon Prime Day), lifetime access to Autio is less than $130, but only until July 21!

Whether you're heading to The Shore for your annual family beach vacation or are just driving around town, you can learn more about and immerse yourself in the locations you pass by, making any trip more educational.

Autio's 23,000 audio stories and counting can introduce you to lesser-known facts about the places you visit, and you can even discover a location's history, sports, culture, and more. You might just return home with fun facts to impress your friends and family!

Autio's stories are professionally narrated by voices like Kevin Costner (yes, from Yellowstone!), Phil Lithgow, Phil Jackson, and so many others. Their voices can bring that road trip pit-stop town's background to life and provide answers to those questions you have about your hometown, vacation destination, or even international spots.

While we love how Autio is the perfect road trip companion, you can listen and learn outside of that. Choose a random place to learn about as you're doing chores at home, or before you get on a flight, download an audio story to listen to while you're in the air.

We've also got a pro tip for you: if you're traveling somewhere that's more remote or off-the-grid, make sure you've downloaded Autio's stories before you hit the road!

Listen and learn during any road trip or flight when you grab this lifetime subscription to Autio's Unlimited Plan.

