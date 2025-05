While most people cut apples the mundane way, Galetti cuts his with this small yet mighty metal figurine that launches at the fruit with a knife. The metal guy launches forward when a small metal stick is moved forward on a piece of wood. This looks like it would be so much fun to operate.

