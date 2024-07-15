AOC bashes her weak Democratic colleague for assuming Trump will win: "You should absolutely retire"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez understandably bashed a Democratic colleague who prematurely said it's all over for President Biden after the failed Donald Trump assassination.

"We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency," the unnamed senior House Democrat told Axios, responding to a discussion of when it might be appropriate, in wake of the shooting, for Democrats to get back in the ring with Trump. But the flimsy lawmaker misspoke when using the word "all."

AOC, for one, is not resigned to losing. "If you're a 'senior Democrat' that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism," the New York Democrat posted yesterday evening. "This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people. Retire." (See her post below.)

Last month, AOC had a similar message. "The cynics will tell you that one vote won't change anything. But what they don't tell you is that nothing can change without a vote, she posted before New York's primary election in June. "The truth is, the world doesn't belong to the cynics. It's up to us."

If you're a "senior Democrat" that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism.



