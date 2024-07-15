Beware of robbers offering a hug

Police in Orange County, California are warning citizens to beware of strangers offering hugs. Apparently, thieves are using our desire to be embraced as a way to snatch your valuables.

One victim informed law enforcement that a man driving a car stopped in front of his driveway. A woman then got out of the vehicle, walked towards him with her arms extended as if for a hug, and then tried to grab a gold chain from around his neck.

"Based on the description provided by the victim, it was later determined that the same suspects were possibly involved in similar incidents in Orange County and surrounding counties," the Orange County Sheriff's Department stated.

The police found the alleged culprits and, they report, "a subsequent search of the suspects' vehicles yielded approximately fifty pieces of jewelry belonging to different victims."

(via KTLA)

