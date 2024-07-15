Brian Eno wants you to listen to Hugo Largo, an American group from the 80s that sound to me a bit like what the Young Marble Giants would if their songs were performed by a modestly sized orchestra. To paraphrase Eno, the soundscape in this album is full of new musical textures, resulting in a listening experience akin to hearing the Velvet Underground for the first time. The members of the band are a curious collection of art rock darlings- ex-members of Glen Branca's ensemble, a Village Voice journalist and bassist for Swans and a producer for Antony and the Johnsons.

Brian Eno Wants You to Hear Something is an odd little album of a sort. It's a mashup of Eno playing disc jockey over Hugo Largo's Mettle album. The single Discogs commenter is just as confused as I am as to what this object is, exactly. Whatever the resulting artifact is, I enjoy it.

Hearing Brian Eno talk over this ethereal art rock might not be everyone's prefered method of listening, although I quite like his musings. I think his enthusiastic and soft delivery fits the sound nicely and offers valuable insight into music creation and production philosophy. Still, if you prefer ambience in the library, here's the album sans Eno pontification.

Eno released this album on his Opal label.