Incredible high fashion inspired by string theory

Designer Bahareh Ardakani debuted a line of truly remarkable pieces inspired by string theory, specifically the Calabi-Yau manifold at Paris' fashion week last month. The results are incredible, elegantly rendering the complexities of mathematical concepts through wearable works of art. Personally, I don't understand much in the way of pure math, theoretical physics or Algebra I, but I can understand when a work of art is referencing the fields of numbers plus letters. I also don't understand a lot of high fashion, but this couture line from ArdAzAei is more clearly concept-driven and aesthetically engaging to me than much of big name brand couture.

Favorite piece timestamps, 1:09, 2:24, 2:46, 3:43, 8:35

The Swedish-Iranian designer Bahareh Ardakani applied the principles of interdimensional, impossible shapes to the material world. The results are straight out of Dune. I love it.

From the shownotes

[Bahareh Ardakani] is particularly interested in String Theory, which

suggests that the smallest particles of the universe are

one-dimensional vibrating strings, and in a mathematical

visualization called Calabi–Yau spaces. These spaces are

a representation of how the universe can accommodate

infinitely more dimensions than three, in that these

dimensions are imagined to be hidden in holes, coiled

or infinitely small. Sara Arrhenius

String Theory can feel incredibly complex, yet tools

such as the Calabi–Yau manifolds, a sequence of

mathematically generated shapes swirling within each

other, can help visualise how these dimensions relate

to one another. In my interpretation, these shapes, when

laid flat, appear reminiscent of the petals of a Persian

rose—yet when they are folded together, form a series

of infinitely related loops. Layers, pleats, and curves are central to this collection.

Mathematical folds create circular volume, while layered

organza 'petals' open to three dimensions, creating complex

patterns that morph as they travel around the body.

The repetition of details in some of the shapes is designed

to give the sense of additional dimensions existing within

the architecture of evening gowns and cocktail dresses.

Some are in a clear mathematical sequence, and some are

randomly placed to create a confused balance, a confusion

I call controlled drama. Bahareh Ardakani

See stills from the runway here