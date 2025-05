Snoop Frogg has his mind on his money and his money on his mind. Please enjoy (or not) Kermit singing Snoop Dogg's "Gin & Juice" below.

Everything is fine when you listening to the F-R-O-G.

(via Fark)

Previously:

• Here's the Piers Morgan vs. Kermit the Frog fashion showdown you never knew you needed

• Willie Nelson and Kermit the Frog sing 'Rainbow Connection'