Royal Mail's Dungeons & Dragons stamps: geek culture goes postal (and I went broke)

Just when you thought stamp collecting couldn't get any geekier, the UK's Royal Mail rolled a natural 20 on their marketing strategy. They've unleashed a set of Dungeons & Dragons stamps that'll have you pawning your +3 sword of dragon slaying just to afford them and the related swag.

I'm stocking up just so I can slap a Gelatinous Cube on my parking ticket envelopes.

Pre-orders opened last week and drop day is July 25. As Hasbro gleefully reported, these stamps celebrate 50 years of D&D, featuring monsters like the Red Dragon, Owlbear, and Displacer Beast. They're also offering a pure silver Beholder ingot. Limited to 5,000 editions, it's the kind of thing that makes grown nerds weep with joy – and my wallet weep with sorrow. I pride myself on being a discerning consumer. I laugh at limited editions. I scoff at collector's items. But reader, I am weak. I couldn't resist buying not one, but TWO of these silver Beholder ingots. That's right, I'm now the proud owner of 1/2500th of the world's supply of postal-themed D&D Beholder bling:

David Gold, Royal Mail's Director of External Affairs, said: "We are delighted that this creative and exciting role-playing game is celebrated using Britain's Wayne Reynolds' unique illustrations." Translation: "We're shocked that we're actually doing something cool for once."

Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to go to my mailbox and wait for my precious.

