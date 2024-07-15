The shoebill stork acts like a dinosaur

The shoebill stork acts (and looks) more like a prehistoric creature than a modern day bird. Many scientists say that these birds are prehistoric creatures, and related to dinosaurs.

I love the weird little clicking noises they make, as well as their oversized looking heads and dino-like movements. These sweet birds are only found in Africa, and are critically endangered. There are sadly only about 5,000 remaining.

I completely understand why the guy in the video says this bird is his favorite animal. After watching the cute shoebill stork walk around and act like a little dinosaur, It might be my new favorite animal now too.

A fun fact about the Shoebill Stork:

"With that enormous structure on their face, which can be nine inches long and four inches wide, shoebills might seem a little goofy. But don't be fooled. That bill is a powerful tool, used to scoop up huge fish, stab them with the pointed hook on the end, and decapitate them with razor-sharp edges before swallowing."



See also: Wonderful time-lapse shows process of egg hatching from empty nest to fledging