Trump shooter rejected from school rifle club because he had such bad aim: "dangerous"

The gunman who shot at Donald Trump over the weekend was reportedly rejected from his high school rifle team "because how bad of a shot he was."

In fact, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks had such bad aim, he was considered "dangerous," according to classmate Jameson Myers via ABC News. "He didn't just not make the team, he was asked not to come back because how bad of a shot he was, it was considered like, dangerous," he said.

Another classmate, who was on the rifle team, agreed, saying Crooks "wasn't really fit for the rifle team," adding, "He also shot terrible."

In 2013, the gunman's father bought the AR-15-style rifle that Crooks, a registered Republican, used in the deadly shooting.

From ABC News:

Crooks, however, did belong to a local shooting club, counsel for the club confirms to ABC News, Clairton Sportsmen's Club. "I can confirm that Mr. Crooks was a member of Clairton Sportsmen's Club. Beyond that, the Club is unable to make any additional commentary in relation to this matter in light of pending law enforcement investigations," said Robert S. Bootay III, attorney for the club. "Obviously, the Club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred yesterday. The Club also offers its sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family and extends prayers to all of those injured including the former President." … Crooks allegedly fired as many as eight rounds from a rooftop 200-300 yards away, other sources said. According to Rojek, from the FBI, there was a suspicious device found in the suspect's car and agents were trying to determine what it is. Another was found in his home, Rojek said, and both were described as rudimentary. Crooks had no known history of mental illness, per the FBI. His family is cooperating with investigators.

Previously: Video: Folks at Trump rally tried to warn police of shooter before he fired his gun: "He's on the roof!"

Via The Independent