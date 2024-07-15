Video: Folks at Trump rally tried to warn police of shooter before he fired his gun: "He's on the roof!"

Video shows a small group of people who spotted the shooter at Donald Trump's rally on Saturday about one minute before he fired his weapon.

"Yeah, someone's on top of the roof. Look, there he is right there. See him? He's laying down," a man's voice said, while others around him noticed as well. The witnesses tried to get security to stop the shooter.

"Officer! He's on the roof!" a woman shouts. "Right here, flat on the roof!" Although these bystanders reportedly noticed the 20-year-old gunman at least one minute before he fired his gun, Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to shoot at and nick Trump, kill an attendee, and critically injure two other people. It was only after the bloody assassination attempt that the Secret Service shot and killed Crooks. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

The NRA always claims that the answer to gun violence is to simply beef up security (in schools, at public events, and in every other square inch of the United States) — along with thoughts and prayers. But this weekend's tragic incident — at an event where security couldn't be any higher — once again proves them wrong.

"He's on the roof!" A colossal security failure. pic.twitter.com/dvYbshZ8BJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 15, 2024

