Video from the set of Stranger Things season 5

"I started when I was 10, I'm now turning 20 years old," says star Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven). "It feels very weird."

Shooting on the final season of Stranger Things is about halfway completed and Netflix released the teaser video below from the set.

Maya Hawke (Robin) recently told Podcrushed that the "very long" episodes feel like "eight movies." Meanwhile, according to Hollywood Reporter, there are three new actors making the scene in Hawkins: Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux.

From Netflix:

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously told Tudum that they wrote a 25-page mythology document for Netflix back in Season 1 that delves into the mythology and lore of the Upside Down. "We were like, 'We know what's going on in the Upside Down, more or less, but we want it to be unknowable. We want it to be mysterious,' " Matt Duffer explained. "But they were like, 'Yeah, but can you write it down?' And so we wrote it all down." While the audience learned quite a bit about the Upside Down in Season 4, there's definitely more to come in Season 5. "The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we've punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5," said Ross Duffer during Geeked Week in June 2022. "And that's really going to affect what Season 5 is about."

Previously:

• The Music of Stranger Things and 'Universal Event Generators'

• Interview with creator of Stranger Things title sequence