Around here, every day is "Capybara Appreciation Day!"

This past Wednesday (July 10th) was Capybara Appreciation Day, but, as we all know, lots of us appreciate the world's largest rodent all day, every day. International Days provides some great facts about the planet's most chill animal:

The capybara is known for its love for water and pig-shaped body adapted to live in water found in forests, flooded savannas, and wetlands. Fun fact about this herbivore mammal: this rodent eats its own feces in the morning when the poo is particularly rich in protein. To be more precise, it allows them to digest twice hard grasses. Commonly found in the Americas, capybaras populations are considered stable, even though they have been hunted down for their skin, resulting in wiping out some local populations.

To celebrate the beloved capybara, here's an adorable video from the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, whose mission is "Inspiring Communities to Save Wildlife for Future Generations." In the video, you can see capybaras Roy and Rebecca munch-munch-munching on some delicious leaves and generally just being the overwhelmingly cute creatures that they are!

And if X ain't your thing (and I don't blame you!), here is a captivating and relaxing video of a beautiful capybara named Gort eating a watermelon during a rainstorm. It's one of several brilliant videos on the YouTube channel "Capybara Mukbang," which describes itself as, "Literally just the boys eating with some nice rune-scape music in the background. Revenue for this channel goes right back to the rescue and supports our soon-to-be Waco Wildlife Rehab and The Urban Rescue Ranch."

Turn up the volume and let your stress melt away as you listen to the dulcet sounds of Gort snort-snooting watermelon in the rain! Here's to capybaras! Hip, hip, hooray!

Happy #CapybaraAppreciationDay! Our beloved capybaras are playful and irresistibly cute with their boop-able snoots and webbed toes. Don't forget to snap a selfie and share your love for Roy and Rebecca today!



Video Credit: Animal Care Specialist Anton M. pic.twitter.com/KmleMBvyOI — Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance (@DenverZoo) July 11, 2024

Previously:

• Someone sent me a surprise capybara in the mail!

• Please enjoy this capybara parade

• Listen to the full version of the viral 'capybara' song, created by a 22-year-old Russian blogger

• Of course there is a capybara café in Tokyo

• Adorable capybara dramatically rescued from storm drain

• Capybara enjoys meditating in the bath