Banish cable clutter with this sleek, foldable charging dock, now only $14.99!

TL;DR: Say goodbye to your bedside table or desk's cable clutter when you grab this foldable charging dock for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. It's now less than $15 for a limited time!

We absolutely love our rooms. They're our safe spaces, places to hang out and relax post work and adulting. They're decorated perfectly (to your taste, because your roommate's style is a little questionable. Unfortunately, there's probably one thing that drives you bonkers: cable clutter by your bedside table or desk.

You've got an iPhone to charge, as well as AirPods and Apple Watch to keep juiced ahead of your mid-day hot girl (or boy!) walk. Unfortunately, all those cables can cause a messy eyesore, but there's a solution that'll keep all your tech powered up and surfaces clear of clutter. The Waloo charging dock is now on sale for only $14.99 — that's 40% off the regular price!

Whether you like your tech on your nightstand, vanity, or desktop, this foldable charging dock is designed to clear any flat surface from the knots and mess multiple cables can make. Just plug in the included cable into your wall adapter (not included!) to start using it.

It'll charge up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with its pre-installed cables, and its sleek, folding design means you can bring this multi-use charging dock anywhere. Since it folds up neatly, you can throw it in your work bag, carry-on luggage, or purse to enjoy clutter-free charging anywhere!

Keep in mind that this charging dock only works with iPhones and AirPods that charge via Lightning, and it's not compatible with USB-C devices.

Cord clutter is about to get a major clean-up when you add this charging solution to your tech arsenal.

Grab the Waloo Portable and Foldable Charging Dock for just $14.99 while supplies last!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

