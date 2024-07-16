"Godless": Trump spokesperson describes Democrats with a slur she says she "wouldn't wish on anyone" (video)

Oh my. A Trump campaign spokesperson describes Democrats as something she wouldn't wish on anyone: "Godless."

"I think the left is godless, and I don't think it's harsh to say that. And I actually don't say that from a place of malice," former Trump staffer Caroline Sunshine said on Fox News, as if calling someone "godless," or "atheist" for that matter, would be considered a slur.

"Living without God — I just wouldn't wish it on anyone," the 28-year-old Disney child-actor-turned-MAGA nut continued.

Sunshine then goes on to describe how God pulled some strings, or "divine intervention," to save Donald Trump over the weekend and dramatically concludes: "I think President Trump is the great American fighter." The only thing missing from this Faux interview is a cut to Rocky's "Gonna Fly Now" theme song.

This is meant as a slur, as if being godless is evil.



It's not.



If anything, it's people claiming to speak for God who have spent the past several decades impeding civil rights and dividing us. https://t.co/HIQNmcjkDt — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 16, 2024

