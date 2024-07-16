Hilarious parrots are stunned when their new baby throws a tantrum (video)

A couple of parrots are stunned when their new baby chick throws its first tantrum. In fact, Beaker and Tinkerbell hilariously keep their distance from the scrawny pink bird as one of the confused parrots asks the little guy, "What you doing?"

Finally, the tiny squawker — whose voice sounds like an electronic toy with a dying battery — stops crying.

"Ohh," one of the parents seems to say with surprise and relief.

And it doesn't take long before the hesitant parents warm up to the odd newcomer, gently pressing their beaks into the baby's enclosure. "Ohh," they say again as it dawns on them that this living creature is theirs. (See video below, posted by BeakerBeak.)

Via ParadePets



